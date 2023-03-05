Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $300,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bayesian Capital Management LP reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $697.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $611.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $577.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $697.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

