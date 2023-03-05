Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $290,000 in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 536.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 978,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,100,000 after purchasing an additional 824,469 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,149,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 601.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 102,458 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $12,123,421.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $330,317.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,297,694.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 631,854 shares of company stock worth $13,924,623. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHLS shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.03.

Shares of SHLS opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.