Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $303,000 in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.4% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 54,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $20,645,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $1,259,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 95.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 64,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $249,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $3,079,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,027.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $249,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,906 shares of company stock worth $5,322,371. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $103.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.05. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $108.42.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

