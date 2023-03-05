Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $321,000 in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 3.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 1.3 %

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $48.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PENN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

