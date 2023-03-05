Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $262,000 Investment in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,878 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 435.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 49,157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tripadvisor

In other news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 0.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $21.36 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 178.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRIP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Tripadvisor Profile



TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

