Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $288,000 Investment in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 425.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 229,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 185,952 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 148,221 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,970,000 after purchasing an additional 136,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,693,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 382,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterDigital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $55,956.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $55,956.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 4,274 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $315,677.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,434.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,809. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $73.52 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

