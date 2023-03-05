Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 37,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 88.3% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $649,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 220.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 88,874 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,660. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $104.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $124.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.02 and a 200-day moving average of $105.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

