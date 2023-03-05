Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,619,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,511,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,586 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ASML by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 901,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,050,000 after buying an additional 28,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ASML by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 792,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $637.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $251.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $714.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised ASML to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

