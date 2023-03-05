Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 3.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 39,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 25.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $207.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.79. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $243.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.67.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.