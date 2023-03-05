Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Altimmune as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter worth approximately $10,999,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth $8,938,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at about $7,126,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth about $6,385,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in Altimmune by 14.8% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,442,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,965,000 after acquiring an additional 442,863 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Altimmune

In related news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALT stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

About Altimmune

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

Featured Articles

