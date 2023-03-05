Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,858 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Concentrix by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 6,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $138.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $108.57 and a 1 year high of $204.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.29%.

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

