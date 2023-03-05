Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,700 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,676 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.17. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Stories

