Bayesian Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 1,876.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,375 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,606,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,456,000 after purchasing an additional 181,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Sony Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 782,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,203,000 after purchasing an additional 114,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $85.74 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SONY. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Further Reading

