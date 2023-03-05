Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 1,081 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP reduced its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in UDR in the third quarter valued at $123,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in UDR by 31.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in UDR by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,802,000 after purchasing an additional 816,291 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.87.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 608.00%.

About UDR

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading

