Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 11,400 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Bayesian Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in IonQ were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IONQ. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in IonQ during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IonQ during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in IonQ during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in IonQ during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth $59,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
IonQ stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $15.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94.
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
