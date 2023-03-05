Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 33,100 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Macerich were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Macerich by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 295,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Macerich by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Stock Down 0.2 %

Macerich stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $16.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -226.66%.

MAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

