Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 6,876 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DY. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 20,868 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth about $30,636,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $101.11 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $122.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

In other news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

