Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 7,200 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 865,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 53,622 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 333,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,442,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,305,000 after purchasing an additional 438,357 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JBG SMITH Properties

In other news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $757,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 5.8 %

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE JBGS opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.98. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 132.35%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

