Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $269,000 Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 311.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 11.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GIL opened at $33.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $39.91.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut Gildan Activewear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

