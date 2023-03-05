Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $280,000 Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $197,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE GMED opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.72. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $81.78. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.