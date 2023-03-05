Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $328,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $133.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.