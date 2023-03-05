Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,784 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $28,074.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $38,091.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,192.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,788 shares of company stock worth $1,174,588. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Arch Resources stock opened at $165.34 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $183.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 114.13% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $859.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.19 EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

