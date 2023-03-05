Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Solid Power by 104.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 43,761 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

SLDP opened at $3.22 on Friday. Solid Power, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

