Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,710 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 44.9% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,300,000 after buying an additional 467,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,857,000 after buying an additional 420,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,489,000 after acquiring an additional 381,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YUM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $129.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.20 and a 200-day moving average of $121.96. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $133.77. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

