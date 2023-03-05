Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$5.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$8.00.

BTE has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital raised shares of Baytex Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.01.

Baytex Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

BTE stock opened at C$5.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$5.11 and a one year high of C$9.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.36.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

