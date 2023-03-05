Beam Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($5.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski now anticipates that the company will earn ($5.09) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.66). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.61) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BEAM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $73.27. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $49,766.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,469.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $49,766.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,469.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,087 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

