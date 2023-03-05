Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €63.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on shares of Befesa in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Befesa alerts:

Befesa Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ETR:BFSA opened at €44.84 ($47.70) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. Befesa has a 12 month low of €29.04 ($30.89) and a 12 month high of €73.60 ($78.30). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €49.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.29.

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.