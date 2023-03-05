Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 10 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 114.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 16.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

TPL stock opened at $1,816.92 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,234.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,012.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,118.24. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.89.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.