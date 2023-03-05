Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 155 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $214.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.83 and a 200-day moving average of $220.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

