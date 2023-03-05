Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 341 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCS. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

Century Communities Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,199,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at $35,199,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $189,926.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS opened at $60.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $65.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.84.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.79%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

