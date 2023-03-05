Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 341 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONEY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth $673,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,495,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $99.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average of $94.64. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $105.47.

