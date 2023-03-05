Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 44,238 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,259,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,048,000 after acquiring an additional 160,214 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,717,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,781,000 after purchasing an additional 240,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $19.78 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

