Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Stryker by 664.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,376 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,811,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,669,000 after purchasing an additional 388,467 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,910 shares of company stock valued at $98,190,603. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 3.6 %

SYK stock opened at $271.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.57. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.