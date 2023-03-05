Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.4569 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

