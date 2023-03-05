Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,501,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,653,000 after acquiring an additional 977,570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after buying an additional 2,746,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,239,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,497,000 after acquiring an additional 851,309 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,786,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,045,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,908,000 after acquiring an additional 153,637 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $49.43 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

