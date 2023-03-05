Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 1,560 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 248,055 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,429,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 60,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

In other news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 2.9 %

AB opened at $39.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.35. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $49.45.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $990.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AllianceBernstein to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

