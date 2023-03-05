Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 5,134 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IWR stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average is $69.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.