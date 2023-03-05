Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,793 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $194,000.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.