Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Gladstone Investment worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $39,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 141,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,422.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson purchased 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $51,107.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $39,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 141,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,422.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

GAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

GAIN opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

