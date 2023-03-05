Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $281,635,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $147,019,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $112,817,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 177.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,849,000 after buying an additional 1,395,017 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.07.

Shares of ATVI opened at $79.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $81.83.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

