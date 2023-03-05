Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 108.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Down 0.6 %

CME Group stock opened at $185.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.98.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.