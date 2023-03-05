Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $457,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.53.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $228.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $285.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.