Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $465,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,661,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $49.03.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.