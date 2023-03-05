Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $471,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 261.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,792,000 after buying an additional 179,609 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 229,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,071,000 after acquiring an additional 127,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,546,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 38,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 26,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $272.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $301.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.22.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

