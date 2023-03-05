Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. TheStreet upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.91.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock opened at $253.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $289.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.90.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

