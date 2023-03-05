Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Baidu by 123.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 180.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $153.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.76 and its 200-day moving average is $120.66. The company has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $160.88.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

