Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 15,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.0 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

NYSE OHI opened at $27.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.86. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Articles

