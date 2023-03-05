Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $573,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $55.99 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,696 shares of company stock worth $13,249,355. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

