Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $578,000 Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,332 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,738,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 904.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 722,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 650,494 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,586,000 after acquiring an additional 569,697 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,771,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,907,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $23.98 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $25.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24.

