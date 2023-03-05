Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.7 %

FHN opened at $21.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also

